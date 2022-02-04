SUN (SUN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $24.10 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. One SUN coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SUN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00050038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.40 or 0.07203195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00053649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,337.56 or 0.99806323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006648 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

