Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3311 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Suncor Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Suncor Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,391,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,068,859. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

