Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 677,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.