Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SU. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Shares of SU stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

