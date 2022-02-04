Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Up 6.4%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 776,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 73,318,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock has a market cap of $862.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 5.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 12.83.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 506.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 98.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers, Inc is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis by offering a premium consumer experience and quality curated cannabis products.

