SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.99

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.99 and traded as low as C$6.31. SunOpta shares last traded at C$6.36, with a volume of 75,207 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$682.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.99.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$249.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$259.52 million. Analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

