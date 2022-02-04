SureRemit Price Down 28% Over Last 7 Days (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $289,674.02 and $605.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00050038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.40 or 0.07203195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00053649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,337.56 or 0.99806323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006648 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

