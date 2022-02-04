Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.47.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,321. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

