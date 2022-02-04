Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) had its target price dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.58% from the stock’s current price.

SRDX stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $568.50 million, a PE ratio of 135.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Surmodics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,551 shares of company stock valued at $533,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Surmodics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Surmodics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.