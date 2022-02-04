Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCHP. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,625. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

