Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $16.77 Million Stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,411 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 3.56% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $16,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 131,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. 4,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $125.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOLT shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

