SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Premier in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Premier’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

PINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Premier stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $2,410,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,584,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 81,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Premier by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 47,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

