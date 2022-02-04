SVB Leerink Lowers Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target to $325.00

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

ABMD opened at $290.52 on Friday. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tirschwell & Loewy purchased a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $7,278,000. Meeder Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management now owns 36,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities now owns 4,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management now owns 220,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Frank Co boosted its position in Abiomed by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 270,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 56,154 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

