SVB Leerink Raises Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $275.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s previous close.

BDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.43.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $270.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.15. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $272.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.