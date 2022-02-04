Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Swerve has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $1.02 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00042142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00111080 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,296,489 coins and its circulating supply is 16,103,042 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

