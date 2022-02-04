Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 184,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,411,313 shares.The stock last traded at $25.69 and had previously closed at $24.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,858,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,886,000 after acquiring an additional 510,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Switch by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,325,000 after acquiring an additional 382,524 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

