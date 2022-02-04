Symbol (XYM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.24 Million

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $6.24 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00049144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.02 or 0.07140536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,284.41 or 0.99457160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00051931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

