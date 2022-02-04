Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.45. The company had a trading volume of 22,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,066. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics has a one year low of $101.33 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synaptics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Synaptics worth $41,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

