SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Up 20% This Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.69 million and $7,039.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.03 or 0.00248151 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007140 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001141 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016530 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 157,148,557 coins and its circulating supply is 124,241,173 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

