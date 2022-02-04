Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,346 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,689 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Synovus Financial worth $25,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 308.0% during the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 175,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 132,163 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,356,000 after purchasing an additional 181,813 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $49.91 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,163 shares of company stock worth $3,040,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNV. Stephens upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

