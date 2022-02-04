Synthetify (SNY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $166,872.00

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Synthetify has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00004179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $166,872.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

