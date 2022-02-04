Syscoin Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001847 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $474.41 million and approximately $18.29 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.00290487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001087 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 632,875,218 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

