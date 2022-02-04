T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

TMUS opened at $120.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 577,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,299,656,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after acquiring an additional 519,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

