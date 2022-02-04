Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Hits $0.0466 on Top Exchanges

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and $310,010.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tachyon Protocol

IPX is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

