TagCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (TAG)

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. TagCoin has a total market cap of $235,174.17 and approximately $4.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TagCoin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One TagCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,547.70 or 1.00025804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00076712 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00021589 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00028465 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.84 or 0.00507597 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TagCoin Profile

TAG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. The Reddit community for TagCoin is https://reddit.com/r/tagcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TagCoin is tagcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TagCoin is a startup making a few changes in the membership and rewards sector. TagCoin will be the primary currency used within Tagbond and TagCash. Developers designed TagCoin to have universal worldwide rewards currency. “

TagCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TagCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TagCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

