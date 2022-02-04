Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Shares Down 0.4%

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.90. 27,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 69,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 350,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

