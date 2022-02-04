Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT Raised to C$7.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.01. 54,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,868. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

