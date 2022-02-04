Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE: TVE):

2/1/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.75 to C$5.00.

1/13/2022 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.75 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Tamarack Valley Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.75 to C$5.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

TSE TVE opened at C$5.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84. Insiders have acquired 60,383 shares of company stock worth $217,618 in the last three months.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

