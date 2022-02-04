Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 122,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 870,302 shares.The stock last traded at $16.03 and had previously closed at $16.57.

SKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,459.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

