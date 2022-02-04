Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,674 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Tapestry by 4,861.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,927 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

