Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 56,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Tapestry worth $24,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 270,945 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Tapestry by 377.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,653 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $38.33 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

