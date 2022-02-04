Taraxa (TARA) Market Cap Hits $10.05 Million

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Taraxa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Taraxa has a total market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Taraxa has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042179 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00110918 BTC.

Taraxa Coin Profile

Taraxa is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project . The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Buying and Selling Taraxa

