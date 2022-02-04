Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $693.51

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 693.51 ($9.32) and traded as high as GBX 739.40 ($9.94). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 723 ($9.72), with a volume of 10,298,222 shares trading hands.

TATE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 950 ($12.77) to GBX 935 ($12.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 930 ($12.50) price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.43) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 677.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 693.51. The stock has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

