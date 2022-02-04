Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is Hershey Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Hershey Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 208.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises approximately 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 48,507.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $183.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.76.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,773 shares of company stock worth $901,428 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.05. 5,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,787. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.38.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

