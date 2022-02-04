Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,948,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,167 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Telefônica Brasil worth $22,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $678,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,502 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 33,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 32.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIV. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE VIV opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $9.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

