Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,562,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,039 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 6,738.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,767 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,405,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,572,000 after acquiring an additional 608,158 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares during the period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

TEF opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

