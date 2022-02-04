Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.04

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 392951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

TLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their target price on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

The firm has a market cap of $701.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Telos by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Telos by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telos by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,620,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 690,619 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

