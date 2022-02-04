Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,775 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Tempur Sealy International worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after acquiring an additional 768,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,098 shares during the period. Browning West LP boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,494,000 after acquiring an additional 514,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after acquiring an additional 894,074 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,697,000 after buying an additional 1,708,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

