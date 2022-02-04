TENT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $103,848.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $103,848.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 73.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.14 or 0.00259291 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00078153 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00104574 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003304 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.