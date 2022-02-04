TENT (TENT) Trading Up 73.8% Over Last Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded up 73.8% against the dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $103,848.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.14 or 0.00259291 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00078153 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00104574 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003304 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

