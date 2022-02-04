Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CFO Sanjay Mehta Sells 420 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjay Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $263,512.50.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $114.01. 1,720,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,552. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.08 and a 200-day moving average of $134.21. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

