Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Terex worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Terex by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.