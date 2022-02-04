TerraCredit Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,463.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded flat against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market cap of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.