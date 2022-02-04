TerraKRW (KRT) Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $32.67 million and approximately $66,922.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00051133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.32 or 0.07438204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,913.96 or 0.99780434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055274 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006994 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,675,009,161 coins and its circulating supply is 38,674,280,052 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

