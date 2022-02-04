Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.18

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and traded as low as $36.37. Terumo shares last traded at $37.13, with a volume of 18,026 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRUMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Terumo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

