TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.96

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $6.06. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 105,484 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of $48.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

