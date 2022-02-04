TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.96

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.96 and traded as high as $6.06. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 105,484 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The company has a market cap of $48.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TESS)
