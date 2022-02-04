Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.6% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after acquiring an additional 622,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after acquiring an additional 503,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after acquiring an additional 711,285 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.93. 202,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,066,687. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.76. The stock has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.