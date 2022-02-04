Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Textron worth $14,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.39 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

