The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post $4.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $20.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.98 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.73 billion to $24.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charles Schwab.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $161,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,438 shares of company stock worth $39,814,676 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 335,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after buying an additional 22,191 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 235,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after buying an additional 2,774,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $88.89 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.