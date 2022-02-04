The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $27,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

KO stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $61.78. The company has a market cap of $266.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,140 shares of company stock valued at $15,465,580. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

